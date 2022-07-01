Riverview Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 43,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strid Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.40.

In other news, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,945.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PNC opened at $157.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $149.51 and a one year high of $228.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.32. The stock has a market cap of $65.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.19 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

