Riverview Trust Co Grows Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 62.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 882 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the software company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the software company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the software company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in Adobe by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $366.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $172.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $338.00 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $397.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $456.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,450,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,786. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

