Riverview Trust Co Has $203,000 Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Xcel Energy by 29.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,727,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,091,000 after purchasing an additional 396,291 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 376,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,521,000 after purchasing an additional 177,215 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,190,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,000,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on XEL shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $70.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.37. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $61.15 and a one year high of $76.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.22%.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $73,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,146,622.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $152,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 99,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,620,466.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,240 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.