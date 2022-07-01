Riverview Trust Co Increases Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAT stock opened at $178.76 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $176.02 and a one year high of $237.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $207.22 and a 200-day moving average of $209.73.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.22%.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $896,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,015. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,577 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,056 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.50.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

