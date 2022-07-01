Riverview Trust Co Increases Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,808 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 1.3% of Riverview Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in META. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 65.9% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total transaction of $58,105.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,426.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,126 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total transaction of $2,059,122.10. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,022.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,906 shares of company stock valued at $9,188,306 over the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on META. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.59.

META stock opened at $161.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $185.76 and a 200 day moving average of $233.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.25 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

