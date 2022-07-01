Riverview Trust Co Sells 246 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Riverview Trust Co cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VSS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,678.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $103.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.78. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $101.53 and a 1 year high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

