Roundhill MEME ETF (NYSEARCA:MEME) Shares Down 2.3%

Roundhill MEME ETF (NYSEARCA:MEME – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.46 and last traded at $6.47. 560 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 5,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.62.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.85.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Roundhill MEME ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roundhill MEME ETF (NYSEARCA:MEME – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 8.61% of Roundhill MEME ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

