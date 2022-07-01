RS Crum Inc. Has $6.50 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

RS Crum Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for about 3.7% of RS Crum Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. RS Crum Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $6,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 454,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,599,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 109,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after buying an additional 46,979 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,326,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,574,000 after buying an additional 153,854 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC now owns 20,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $40.22 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $49.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.28 and a 200 day moving average of $45.35.

