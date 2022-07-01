RS Crum Inc. Sells 275 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

RS Crum Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 1.4% of RS Crum Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. RS Crum Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $222.89 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $213.19 and a 1-year high of $328.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $237.12 and its 200-day moving average is $270.27.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

