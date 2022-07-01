RS Crum Inc. Sells 4,509 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

RS Crum Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,122,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,509 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 17.5% of RS Crum Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. RS Crum Inc. owned about 0.20% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $30,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $726,693,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,205,000. Austin Asset Management Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,438,000. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,675,000. Finally, Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,457,000.

NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $23.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.57. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $22.55 and a 52-week high of $29.33.

