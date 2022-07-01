Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Receives C$39.61 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUSGet Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$39.61.

RUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Russel Metals in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$36.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$38.50 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Standpoint Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$40.00 price objective (up from C$39.00) on shares of Russel Metals in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of RUS stock opened at C$26.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$31.87. Russel Metals has a 52 week low of C$24.65 and a 52 week high of C$37.57.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.25 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$1.34 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Russel Metals will post 2.8699999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.24%.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

