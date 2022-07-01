Ryder System (NYSE:R) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.40-$14.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.86. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ryder System also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $3.90-$4.15 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on R shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Ryder System from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.67.

R traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.53. The stock had a trading volume of 9,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,102. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.02. Ryder System has a 1 year low of $61.71 and a 1 year high of $93.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ryder System will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 19.27%.

In other news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total transaction of $535,216.47. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,685.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $162,681.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ryder System during the first quarter valued at $230,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryder System during the first quarter valued at $235,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 13.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryder System during the first quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 3.2% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

