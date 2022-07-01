Safe-T Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:SFET) Short Interest Update

Safe-T Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:SFET – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 569,700 shares, an increase of 58.3% from the May 31st total of 359,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 304,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Safe-T Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Safe-T Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:SFET – Get Rating) by 307.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,091 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.14% of Safe-T Group worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SFET traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.48. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,137. Safe-T Group has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.71.

Safe-T Group ( NASDAQ:SFET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Safe-T Group had a negative net margin of 118.41% and a negative return on equity of 52.47%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Safe-T Group will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Safe-T Group Ltd. provides cybersecurity and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises in Israel, the United States, Hong Kong, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its cybersecurity solutions comprise iShield, a cybersecurity cloud software that protects users from online threats, including phishing, malware, ransomware and others; AdBlocker, an iOS application for an ad-free internet experience; ZoneZero SDP, a solution based on software defined perimeter and zero trust network access concepts that grant access to applications on a need-to-know basis only; ZoneZero MFA, a solution designed to add centralized multi-factor authentication capabilities for various types of internal applications; and SDE, which is designed to unify various data exchange scenarios of an organization.

