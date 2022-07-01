Saker Aviation Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKAS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Saker Aviation Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKAS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS SKAS remained flat at $$4.40 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 433. Saker Aviation Services has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $4.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.70. The company has a market cap of $4.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Saker Aviation Services had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $1.82 million during the quarter.

Saker Aviation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the aviation services segment of the general aviation industry in the United States. It serves as the operator of a heliport, a fixed base operation (FBO); a provider of aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services; and a consultant for a seaplane base.

