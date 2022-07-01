Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,446 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 589.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,712 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.16, for a total value of $322,129.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,586 shares in the company, valued at $17,232,821.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $392,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,061,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,784,463,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,443 shares of company stock valued at $19,683,362. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $295.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.28.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $165.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.55 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The company has a market cap of $164.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.54.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

