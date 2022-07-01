Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Windward Capital Management Co. CA

Windward Capital Management Co. CA decreased its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,107 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for approximately 3.9% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $43,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,246,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,895 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,448,821 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,914,460,000 after purchasing an additional 564,493 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,565,099 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,701,429,000 after purchasing an additional 655,371 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,509,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $2,689,030,000. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.16, for a total value of $322,129.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,232,821.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,975,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,443 shares of company stock worth $19,683,362 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CRM opened at $165.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.55 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The company has a market capitalization of $164.21 billion, a PE ratio of 160.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.53 and its 200-day moving average is $201.54.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Roth Capital raised shares of Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.28.

Salesforce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.