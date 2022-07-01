Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.01-$1.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.69 billion-$7.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.77 billion. Salesforce also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.74-$4.76 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRM. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. OTR Global downgraded Salesforce to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $271.28.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $1.02 on Friday, reaching $166.06. The company had a trading volume of 37,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,916,729. The firm has a market cap of $165.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $170.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.54. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $157,477.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,111,025.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total value of $362,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,556,423,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,443 shares of company stock valued at $19,683,362. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 355 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Salesforce by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.