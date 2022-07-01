Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) rose 6.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.90 and last traded at $11.86. Approximately 26,642 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,661,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.17.

IOT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Samsara to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Samsara from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Samsara in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.78.

Get Samsara alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.42.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $142.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 70,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $769,981.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 264,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,854.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOT. Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a new position in Samsara during the first quarter valued at $113,432,000. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth about $190,604,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth about $108,162,000. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 911.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,119,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth about $67,858,000. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Samsara Company Profile (NYSE:IOT)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.