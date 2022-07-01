Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 34,463 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,441,293 shares.The stock last traded at $6.54 and had previously closed at $6.43.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sana Biotechnology to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.46.

Sana Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:SANA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.09). Analysts anticipate that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SANA. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 102.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,150,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,591 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 221.5% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,551,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,234 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 1,367.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 840,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after acquiring an additional 783,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,470,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,451,000 after purchasing an additional 500,173 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 23.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,485,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,533,000 after purchasing an additional 469,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

About Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

