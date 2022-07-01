Sandstorm Gold Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:SSL)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 18th.

SSL stock opened at C$7.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a current ratio of 7.08. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of C$6.86 and a 1 year high of C$11.61. The firm has a market cap of C$1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.78.

In other news, Director Nolan Allan Watson bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 871,290 shares in the company, valued at C$6,961,607.10.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$12.50 target price (up previously from C$11.50) on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.75 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. National Bankshares raised their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$11.07.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

