Sandstorm Gold Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:SSL)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 18th.
SSL stock opened at C$7.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a current ratio of 7.08. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of C$6.86 and a 1 year high of C$11.61. The firm has a market cap of C$1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.78.
In other news, Director Nolan Allan Watson bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 871,290 shares in the company, valued at C$6,961,607.10.
Sandstorm Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.
