Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €74.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €74.00 ($78.72) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HEN3 has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €62.00 ($65.96) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €75.00 ($79.79) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, May 9th. HSBC set a €87.00 ($92.55) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($72.34) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($68.09) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

HEN3 opened at €58.78 ($62.53) on Monday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €103.00 ($109.57) and a twelve month high of €129.65 ($137.93). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €61.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of €66.40.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.