Sarama Resources Ltd (ASX:SRR) Insider Andrew Dinning Purchases 76,000 Shares

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2022

Sarama Resources Ltd (ASX:SRRGet Rating) insider Andrew Dinning bought 76,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.16 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$11,780.00 ($8,180.56).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

About Sarama Resources (Get Rating)

Sarama Resources Ltd, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing, exploration, and development of gold deposits in West Africa. The company holds 100% interest in the Sanutura Project covering an area of approximately 1,420 square kilometers; and 18% interest in the Karankasso Project covering an area of approximately 700 square kilometers located within the southern Houndé Belt, south-west Burkina Faso.

