Sarama Resources Ltd (ASX:SRR) Insider Andrew Dinning Purchases 76,000 Shares

Sarama Resources Ltd (ASX:SRR – Get Rating) insider Andrew Dinning bought 76,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.16 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$11,780.00 ($8,180.56).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.30.
About Sarama Resources (Get Rating)
