Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Down to $23.06

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.06, but opened at $21.96. Sasol shares last traded at $21.83, with a volume of 880 shares.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SSL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com cut Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Sasol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sasol by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,828,000 after buying an additional 9,940 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Sasol by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 298,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sasol by 245.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 240,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after buying an additional 170,941 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Sasol by 50.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 190,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after buying an additional 64,153 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Sasol by 16.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 124,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 17,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Sasol

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

