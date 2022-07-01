Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Down to $23.06

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.06, but opened at $21.96. Sasol shares last traded at $21.83, with a volume of 880 shares.
Several analysts recently issued reports on SSL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com cut Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Sasol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.51.
About Sasol (NYSE:SSL)
Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.
