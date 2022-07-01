Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.08

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.08 and traded as high as $4.23. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $4.01, with a volume of 34,177 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

The stock has a market cap of $130.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.07.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:STSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Commodore Capital LP increased its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,711,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,701,000 after purchasing an additional 592,525 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,769,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,963,000 after purchasing an additional 53,787 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 219,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 17,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares in the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:STSA)

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. The company's lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in SUMMIT Phase 3 efficacy trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

