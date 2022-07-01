Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,171 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,171 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 1.1% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Well Done LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,968,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $542,000. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $280.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $298.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.71. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $408.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.527 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.