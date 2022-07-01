Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stake Raised by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 641,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,728 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $26,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $938,856,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,487,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,339,042,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123,949 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Schlumberger by 4,009.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,846,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $144,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728,994 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $55,242,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Schlumberger by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,189,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $725,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,462 shares during the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger stock opened at $35.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $50.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.90. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $49.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.41.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

SLB has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen upped their target price on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. HSBC raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.60 to $44.20 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.85.

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $204,552,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,069,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,180,837. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 20,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $866,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,015,636.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,567,459 shares of company stock valued at $430,840,521 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

