Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Announces Earnings Results

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SCHN opened at $32.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.47 million, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.49. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 1 year low of $31.86 and a 1 year high of $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.72%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SCHN shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $63.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

In other news, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 1,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total transaction of $52,373.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,812,584.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHN. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 53.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $720,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 60.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.6% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

