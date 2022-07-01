Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stock Position Lifted by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 123.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,456,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 805,225 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 0.8% of Cwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $108,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,762,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 65,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,677,000 after purchasing an additional 21,974 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 28,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $57.56. 6,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,799. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.68. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.23 and a 1-year high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

