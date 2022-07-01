Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Stake Reduced by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Washburn Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $55.80 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1 year low of $55.37 and a 1 year high of $64.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.61 and a 200-day moving average of $59.96.

