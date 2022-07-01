Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Purchased by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 99.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,204 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 28,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 14,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 21,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $44.52 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $43.02 and a 12-month high of $57.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.39.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

