Science 37 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCE) Short Interest Up 56.9% in June

Science 37 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 708,000 shares, an increase of 56.9% from the May 31st total of 451,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 691,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Science 37 during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science 37 in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Science 37 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Science 37 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Science 37 by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Science 37 alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNCE. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Science 37 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Science 37 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Science 37 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

SNCE stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.98. 22,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,490. Science 37 has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $15.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.39 and its 200-day moving average is $6.38.

About Science 37 (Get Rating)

Science 37 Holdings, Inc provides technology-based solutions to enable agile clinical trials and decentralized approaches. Its platform enables modern and digital approaches to clinical research by bringing together all parties, including the patient and trial investigators, nurses, coordinators, and sponsors to power workflows, centralize evidence generation, and harmonize data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Science 37 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science 37 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.