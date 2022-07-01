Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $68.13

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $68.13 and last traded at $68.13, with a volume of 12555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.44.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STX. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Northland Securities cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.32.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.55. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 339.73% and a net margin of 15.40%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.40%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

