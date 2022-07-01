Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) Short Interest Up 192.5% in June

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,600 shares, an increase of 192.5% from the May 31st total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 302,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:SECO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.22. 445,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,127. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.34. Secoo has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Secoo stock. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC purchased a new stake in Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,450,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,000. Secoo accounts for approximately 0.6% of IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC owned 7.71% of Secoo as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 16.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline shopping platform in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It provides upscale brand products and services, including handbags, watches, clothing, footwear, jewelry and accessories, cosmetics and skincare, home accessories, sportswear, home goods, fine food and beverage products, arts, 3C electronic devices, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers.

