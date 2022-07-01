Sentinel Protocol Trading 13.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 1st. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0664 or 0.00000346 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a market cap of $30.54 million and $2.99 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sentinel Protocol Profile

UPP is a coin. It launched on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,834,801 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

