Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on STRNY. HSBC upgraded Severn Trent from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Severn Trent from GBX 2,520 ($30.92) to GBX 2,800 ($34.35) in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,560 ($31.41) to GBX 3,280 ($40.24) in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Severn Trent presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3,040.00.

Severn Trent stock opened at $34.51 on Tuesday. Severn Trent has a twelve month low of $32.42 and a twelve month high of $42.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.55.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $0.7229 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.31%.

Severn Trent Company Profile

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

