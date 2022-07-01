Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) PT Lowered to $67.00 at Truist Financial

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $86.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 69.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SHAK. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $82.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Shake Shack from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.56.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shares of SHAK opened at $39.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.92 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.14. Shake Shack has a 1 year low of $37.72 and a 1 year high of $109.88.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $203.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.64 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%. Shake Shack’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Shake Shack will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Shake Shack by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shake Shack (Get Rating)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.