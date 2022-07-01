Shell (LON:SHEL) PT Set at GBX 3,000 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,000 ($36.81) target price on Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a GBX 2,450 ($30.06) target price on Shell in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,000 ($36.81) target price on Shell in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,850 ($34.97) target price on Shell in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,600 ($31.90) target price on Shell in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,551 ($31.30) target price on Shell in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,716.55 ($33.33).
Shares of LON:SHEL opened at GBX 2,134 ($26.18) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,257.90. Shell has a 12-month low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,459.24 ($30.17). The company has a market capitalization of £158.67 billion and a PE ratio of 940.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.93.
Shell Company Profile (Get Rating)
Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.
