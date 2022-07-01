Shilanski & Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF makes up about 4.3% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Shilanski & Associates Inc. owned 0.29% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $10,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 58,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of SPHD stock opened at $44.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.93. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $41.53 and a 52 week high of $49.61.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.