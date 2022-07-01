Shilanski & Associates Inc. Has $4.46 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. lessened its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises approximately 1.9% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. DZ Bank downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.05.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $2,400,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,787,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $9,979,893.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,877,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 412,161 shares of company stock valued at $26,786,278 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $62.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.74. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.95%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

