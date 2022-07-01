Shilanski & Associates Inc. Purchases 298 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,335 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $137.85 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.93 and a 12-month high of $209.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.88 and a 200-day moving average of $159.08.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KEYS shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.50.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

