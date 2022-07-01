Shilanski & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up 1.5% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $3,938,246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,465,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,410,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,603,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,797,000 after buying an additional 2,523,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,104,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,144,000 after buying an additional 2,232,964 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.66.

NYSE:BAC opened at $31.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $250.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $30.64 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.93.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

