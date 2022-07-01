Short Interest in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Increases By 128.5%

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, an increase of 128.5% from the May 31st total of 770,200 shares. Approximately 9.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 397,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Shares of ARIS traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $16.75. 331,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,509. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.95. Aris Water Solutions has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $22.00.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $70.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.87 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th.

Separately, Capital One Financial upgraded Aris Water Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

