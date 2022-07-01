Short Interest in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Declines By 61.2%

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 61.2% from the May 31st total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE:BGH traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.05. The company had a trading volume of 62,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,015. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.28. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 1 year low of $12.81 and a 1 year high of $17.49.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a $0.1056 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the first quarter valued at about $171,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Vicus Capital grew its stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 10.1% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the first quarter valued at about $186,000.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

