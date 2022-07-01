Short Interest in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Expands By 178.1%

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 557,400 shares, an increase of 178.1% from the May 31st total of 200,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 495,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 1,793.9% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 562,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after buying an additional 532,511 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,351,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,280,000 after buying an additional 371,896 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,696,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,179,000 after buying an additional 190,436 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $1,614,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $1,538,000.

Shares of BDJ traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.89. 7,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,087. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $10.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%.

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

