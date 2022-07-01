Short Interest in Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Expands By 61.9%

Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,593,000 shares, a growth of 61.9% from the May 31st total of 983,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 342,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

CXBMF stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. Calibre Mining has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.03.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Calibre Mining from C$2.10 to C$1.90 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua, Central America; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America.

