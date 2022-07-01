Short Interest in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Rises By 180.0%

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 180.0% from the May 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSEAMERICAN CET traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $35.21. The company had a trading volume of 8,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,363. Central Securities has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $45.14.

Get Central Securities alerts:

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 2.2%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Central Securities in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Central Securities in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Stolper Co bought a new stake in shares of Central Securities in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Securities in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Central Securities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Central Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.