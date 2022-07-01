Short Interest in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Rises By 180.0%

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 180.0% from the May 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NYSEAMERICAN CET traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $35.21. The company had a trading volume of 8,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,363. Central Securities has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $45.14.
The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 2.2%.
Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.
