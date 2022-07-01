Short Interest in Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MITA) Increases By 60.9%

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MITA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 60.9% from the May 31st total of 4,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:MITA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.73. The stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,895. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.70. Coliseum Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $10.30.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Coliseum Acquisition in the third quarter worth $247,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coliseum Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $389,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in Coliseum Acquisition in the first quarter worth $970,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Coliseum Acquisition by 33.4% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 199,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coliseum Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $4,810,000. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

