Short Interest in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Increases By 76.4%

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, an increase of 76.4% from the May 31st total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DLAKY. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from €6.65 ($7.07) to €7.25 ($7.71) in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €5.50 ($5.85) price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from €8.00 ($8.51) to €7.50 ($7.98) in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from €6.00 ($6.38) to €7.00 ($7.45) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Lufthansa has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at $5.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $12.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.12.

Deutsche Lufthansa ( OTCMKTS:DLAKY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.04. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative return on equity of 40.01% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

