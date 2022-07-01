Short Interest in Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) Drops By 62.4%

Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 462,600 shares, a decline of 62.4% from the May 31st total of 1,230,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 255,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of EXTN traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.89. 164,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.42. Exterran has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $7.70.

Get Exterran alerts:

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.28). Exterran had a negative return on equity of 50.35% and a negative net margin of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $191.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.05 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exterran will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flat Footed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exterran in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,492,000. Robotti Robert grew its stake in shares of Exterran by 149.3% in the first quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 1,250,770 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,767,000 after purchasing an additional 749,020 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Exterran in the first quarter worth $3,713,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Exterran in the first quarter worth $2,336,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exterran in the first quarter valued at $1,935,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

EXTN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exterran in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Atb Cap Markets reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exterran in a report on Monday, April 25th.

About Exterran (Get Rating)

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exterran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exterran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.