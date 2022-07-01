Short Interest in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Declines By 50.0%

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE FMY traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $11.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,694. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $14.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FMY. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,723,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,324,000 after buying an additional 9,891 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 88,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Mortgage Income Fund

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

