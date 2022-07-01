Short Interest in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Declines By 50.0%

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NYSE FMY traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $11.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,694. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $14.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.49.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.
About First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (Get Rating)
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.
